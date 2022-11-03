Jalen Hurts' two touchdowns lift Eagles over Texans, improve 8-0 for the first time in franchise history

The Philadelphia Eagles started off sluggish Thursday night, but was able to eventually gain enough momentum to defeat the Texans and improve to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history.

Hurts, who was born in Houston, threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns during the 29-17 win. Defensively, C.J. Gardner-Johnson intercepted his league-leading fifth pass.

The Eagles' first half featured a fumble by Hurts and a 14-14 score as the teams headed into the locker room at the end of the second quarter.

Hurts threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown to give the Eagles the lead in the third quarter.

After the half, Hurts threw a touchdown pass to former Ole Miss standout A.J. Brown to give Philadelphia the lead in the game. Houston did add a field goal after that but another scoring toss by Hurts and his 2-point conversion run extended the lead to 29-17 early in the fourth.

The Texans showed signs of life late in the final quarter, but Davis Mills threw his second interception of the game to James Bradberry.

The Eagles-Texans game was happening at the same time as Game 5 of the World Series between the Phillies and Astros.

The win over the Texans marked Hurts' 11th straight regular-season game, which is the longest active streak in the NFL.

Mills threw for 154 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, and was missing two of his wide receivers in Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins.

Cooks did not practice during the week amid trade rumors, while a groin injury kept Collins from playing.

Rookie Dameon Pierce rushed for a career-high 139 yards for the Texans, a sharp contrast from his 35 yards performance last week.

Gardner-Johnson hauled in an interception for a fourth consecutive game when picked off Mills with about third quarter and returned it 25 yards.

Two plays later Brown caught a pass from Hurt for a touchdown to break the tie and make the score 21-14 with close to 8 minutes remaining in the third quarter. Houston responded with a field goal to cut the lead to 21-17.

Hurts then threw his second touchdown pass on the night and ran into the end zone on a 2-point conversion.

The Texans took an early lead when rookie Teagan Quitoriano, who was making his NFL debut, grabbed his first career reception for a 2-yard touchdown on the first series. Quitoriano is a fifth-round pick who missed all season with a knee injury.

Philadelphia tied it at 7-all on a 2-yard run by Miles Sanders on fourth down late in the first quarter. Sanders finished with 93 yards rushing.

The Texans tied the game with less than a minute before halftime when Mills found Chris Moore on a 13-yard touchdown pass.

Philadelphia kicker Jake Elliott missed a 54-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.

The Eagles return to Lincoln Financial Field next Monday to face the Washington Commanders. Meanwhile, the Texans travel to MetLife Stadium for a matchup against the New York Giants.

