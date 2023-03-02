Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles
Published

Eagles’ A.J. Brown's beef with Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster ramps up: 'Find you somebody else to play with'

The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Wide receivers A.J. Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster can't seem to get along, and their feud doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon.

A couple days after the Eagles lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, Smith-Schuster trolled cornerback James Bradberry with a Valentine's Day meme. Smith-Schuster shared a tweet with an image of a digital valentine that said, "I'll hold you when it matters most," a reference to a holding call on Bradberry at a pivotal moment in the Super Bowl.

Brown responded by calling Smith-Schuster a "Tik-Tok boy." 

On Wednesday, the beef between Brown and Smith-Schuster took another twist.

A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.

A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

In messages since deleted, Brown tweeted at Smith-Schuster, saying, "You really need to find you somebody else to play with.

"Don’t let that ring get you beat tf up."

A.J. Brown (11) of the Philadelphia Eagles makes a 45-yard touchdown catch against Trent McDuffie (21) of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.

A.J. Brown (11) of the Philadelphia Eagles makes a 45-yard touchdown catch against Trent McDuffie (21) of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Brown also appeared to direct message Smith-Schuster, writing in part, "You better go to Cabo and enjoy your ring and stop f–king w me."

Brown’s ire appeared to stem from a video posted to social media. It mentioned the Eagles' Super Bowl defeat, and Smith-Schuster appears in the clip.

The skit mocks Brown and several other Eagles players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts.

JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.

JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In the video, Smith-Schuster makes fun of how Philly's defense was "dropping the ball."

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay also clapped back at Smith-Schuster. 

"Bra just asking for it…," he said in a tweet in response to the skit.

Smith-Schuster signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs during last year's offseason. He caught seven passes for 53 yards in the Super Bowl.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.