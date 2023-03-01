Eagles' CJ Gardner-Johnson fires off critical tweet of ex-coach, goes back to sleep

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson woke up Wednesday and caused a stir with a tweet as he listened to his former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon explained how the team lost Super Bowl LVII to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gannon, who is now the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, was at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday and was asked about what went wrong with the defense. Gannon said the team did not make the stops when it needed to but put the onus on himself for failing to make the right play-calls.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gardner-Johnson had his own assessment.

"You ain’t put us in position to make plays," he wrote quote-tweeting 94 WIP Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks.

Gardner-Johnson would later delete the tweet and fire off another one, saying "Going back to sleep."

FORMER NFL GROUNDSKEEPER BELIEVES OVERWATERING TRIGGERED SUPER BOWL LVII FIELD'S ISSUES

Gannon expressed remorse for not getting the job done as Philadelphia lost 38-35 to the Chiefs.

"Tough to swallow when you look back at that because it’s such a big stage and we didn’t get it done for the city, for Mr. (Jeffrey) Lurie, for Howie (Roseman) and for the head coach," he said. "But learned a lot from it and you gotta give credit to Kansas City. Obviously, I could’ve done a lot better job of what we were doing."

Gannon had the Eagles in the top 10 in key categories. The team was second in yards allowed and eighth in points allowed during the 2022 season. Philadelphia was the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and won its first division title since 2019.

He took the Cardinals' coaching job shortly after the Super Bowl loss.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gardner-Johnson, who joined the Eagles in the offseason prior to the start of the 2022 campaign, led the NFL with six interceptions in 12 games.