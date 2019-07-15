Dwyane Wade jersey swap 'curse' highlights NBA offseason

The NBA offseason featured several top stars signing with new teams and a few unexpected trades, however, the frenzy appeared to be an effect of one trend that occurred during the 2018-19 season.

Dwyane Wade retired at the end of the season and, during the course of the year, he would trade jerseys with one member of the opposing team. But the former Miami Heat star mentioned Thursday that his collection is looking a little out of date after the summer free-agent frenzy.

“All i know is my jersey swap collection is looking kinda bootleg since [free agency] started,” he tweeted. “In 20 years ain’t no one believing those players played in those uniforms.”

At least 18 players Wade traded jerseys with are on new teams.

Wade swapped jerseys with Jimmy Butler, who went from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Heat. He swapped with Chris Paul, who was traded from the Houston Rockets to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He swapped with Paul George, who was traded from the Thunder to the Los Angeles Clippers.

He also swapped jerseys with Kemba Walker, now on the Boston Celtics, Mike Conley Jr., now on the Utah Jazz, and Isaiah Thomas, now on the Washington Wizards.

NBA Central created a collage of some of the swaps.

Wade call it a career after 16 seasons in the NBA. He played for the Heat, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, winning an NBA title three times – all with the Heat.