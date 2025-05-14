Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

NBA Draft

Dwyane Wade casts doubt on legitimacy of NBA Draft Lottery amid rigging speculation: 'It's a business'

Dallas overcame 1.8% odds to potentially land top prospect Cooper Flagg

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Mavericks win the ‘not rigged’ draft lottery, jump 10 spots to the 1st pick | 'FIRST THINGS FIRST' Video

Mavericks win the ‘not rigged’ draft lottery, jump 10 spots to the 1st pick | 'FIRST THINGS FIRST'

The Dallas Mavericks have officially won the draft lottery, and have the rights to draft Cooper Flagg with the first overall pick. Nick Wright disputes the claim that the lottery is rigged.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The cries of a rigged NBA Draft Lottery are loud and clear once again.

The Dallas Mavericks, with a 1.8% chance of earning the top pick months after trading away star Luka Doncic, came away with the right to draft Duke's Cooper Flagg.

This, of course, is not the first time there have been suspicions: There's the frozen envelope theory from 1985 for the New York Knicks to get Patrick Ewing; the Cleveland Cavaliers got the No. 1 pick when the top prospect was a local kid named LeBron James (same with the Chicago Bulls and Derrick Rose in 2008); and many believe the San Antonio Spurs were gifted Victor Wembanyama in 2023.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dwyane Wade looks on

Dwyane Wade looks on at halftime during the men’s basketball quarterfinal game between France and Canada at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Well, Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade didn't exactly shut down any ongoing speculation.

"It's a business," he said in a recent interview

Wade, of course, would not go out and say it is for sure rigged, "because I'm not a witness in it."

"But this is a business that we are a part of. And I think people forget that in the competition of sports and what we love, because we grow up playing sports, and it's not a business when we grow up. But when you're in the NBA, it's a business. And the business has to do its best job to make sure that, you know, it's taken care of," he said.

Mavericks officials and Cooper Flagg split

The Dallas Mavericks reportedly plan to select Duke's Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft. (AP/IMAGN)

SUNS' KEVIN DURANT ISSUES 8-WORD POST AFTER SHOCKING NBA DRAFT LOTTERY RESULTS

James himself and former teammate Kevin Love couldn't help but laugh at the Mavs winning the lottery.

The Spurs received the No. 2 pick, the Philadelphia 76ers will pick third and the Charlotte Hornets will have the fourth pick.

Cooper Flagg excited

After Flagg, the top prospects are considered to be Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper, two freshmen from Rutgers. (Bob Donnan-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After Flagg, the two top prospects are considered to be freshmen from the Rutgers Scarlet Knights — Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.