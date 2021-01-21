Controversial QB Dwayne Haskins signs reserve/futures contract with Pittsburgh Steelers

Controversial quarterback Dwayne Haskins has found a new home.

Haskins, formerly of the Washington Football Team, has agreed to sign a reserve/futures contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers after he had a visit with the team Thursday, according to NFL Network.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Haskins also recently met with the Carolina Panthers.

Washington parted ways with Haskins in late December after he only made 13 starts for the team in less than two years.

TERRY BRADSHAW OFFERING UP $500,000 AND A NEW FORD F-150 TRUCK IN SUNDAY'S FOX BET SUPER 6

After his release from Washington, Haskins wasn’t immediately picked up by any teams. He was fined $40,000 and he was removed as a team captain after he was caught photographed without a mask at a party, which was a violation of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

Haskins ended up starting for Washington in its Week 16 game against the Panthers but was benched in favor of third-string quarterback Taylor Heinicke, which led to Haskins’ release the following day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Steelers are obviously interesting in getting younger at the quarterback position after current starter Ben Roethlisberger’s future is still up in the air following an abysmal performance against the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card Round of the AFC playoffs, where he had four turnovers in a season-ending loss to their AFC North rival.