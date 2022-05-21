Expand / Collapse search
The PGA Championship
Published

Dustin Johnson and world No.1 Scottie Sheffler struggle and miss cut at PGA Championship

Fan favorite John Daly also missed the cut after finishing eight over in the second round

By Bill Graff | OutKick
Southern Hills and the PGA Championship will not have Dustin Johnson, Scottie Sheffler and a bunch of other golf stars not playing the weekend because they missed the cut of 4 over. Maybe it was the missed practice time from the wedding, or maybe Dustin Johnson just did not have it. He shot 73 on Thursday and Friday. He flirted with making the weekend but doubled his 16th hole of the day to go eight over on the tournament and he finished at plus six.

Dustin Johnson reacts to a missed put on the fourth green during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The World number one Scottie Sheffler leads the list of other big names that find themselves on the bench for this weekend’s Major Championship. Sheffler was one over heading to his last nine of the day yesterday which was the front nine. He was on the cut line at plus four heading into the last hole of his day and he double bogeyed to miss the cut.

Other big names not playing this weekend include World Rankings number 5 Patrick Cantlay along with Daniel Berger. Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia missed the cut, and both have said they are planning on playing in the new Saudi LIV invitational tour. The PGA could ban them if they do that and that would mean this is their last major tournament of their careers.

Scottie Scheffler plays his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia.

Scottie Scheffler plays his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

And finally, everyone’s hero, John Daly, has missed the cut. He started Friday at two over and birdied his second hole, and then the wheels came off. He had 5 bogeys and one double bogey the rest of the way to finish at eight over. At least he enjoyed the Hooters in Tulsa.