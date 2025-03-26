Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Anaheim Ducks

Ducks' Trevor Zegras jokes unique national anthem rendition contributed to slow start

Zegas led the Ducks to a win over the Nashville Predators

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 25 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 25

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

"The Star-Spangled Banner" became a polarizing topic in the NHL over the last month because of a feud between President Donald Trump and Canadian officials over tariffs.

The national anthem became a talking point again in the league for a different reason.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Trevor Zegas looks on

Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras, #11, during the first period against the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on March 18, 2025. (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Bruce Gust performed his own rendition of the anthem at the Bridgestone Arena before the Nashville Predators took on the Anaheim Ducks. He brought out bongos to help add a rhythmic beat to the song.

Ducks star Trevor Zegras joked that the unique performance affected his play at the start.

"I think the bongo anthem threw us off a little bit in the first," Zegras said. "But once we recovered from that, we were back to our game, which was good."

He finished with a goal and an assist as Anaheim won the game, 4-1.

SABRES SCORE EMBARRASSING OWN GOAL TO LOSE IN MISERABLE FASHION TO UTAH HOCKEY CLUB

Trevor Zegas with his team

Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras, #11, celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, on Thursday, March 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Since the start of February, fans in Canada have booed the U.S. national anthem amid the back and forth between Trump and Canadian lawmakers. Americans have returned the favor by booing "O, Canada" during performances in U.S.-based arenas.

The issue came to a head in hockey during the 4 Nationals Face-Off as American and Canadian team members dropped gloves and fought during one of their games.

John Gibson celebrates

Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson, #36, celebrates the win with defenseman Oliver Kylington, #58, against the Nashville Predators during the third period at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, March 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The booing went outside of hockey as well, with the dismissal of the U.S. anthem being heard before NBA and MLS games as well as a WWE premium live event.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.