Doug Pederson treated like a 'baby', micromanaged by Eagles owner, GM: report

As if things couldn’t get any more dysfunctional for the Philadelphia Eagles, another report was detailed on Monday and it explained how former head coach Doug Pederson was "treated like a baby" by owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman.

Pederson was reportedly "ridiculed and criticized for every decision."

"If you won by three, it wasn't enough. If you lost on a last-second field goal, you're the worst coach in history," The Athletic reported citing sources. According to the report, Pederson was forced to have sit-down meetings with Lurie and Roseman every Tuesday.

After the 2019 season, Eagles management reportedly threatened to fire Pederson if he didn’t dismiss offensive coordinator Mike Groh, as well as wide receivers coach Carson Walch. They were eventually let go, even though sources close to Lurie said that he never asked for that to happen. Another report was released in 2016 when they wanted Pederson to get rid of the then-offensive coordinator and current Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich.

Pederson reportedly fought to keep Reich on the staff, and a year later the Eagles ended up winning the Super Bowl with Reich leading the charge in that role.

"The fact that Doug had the success he did with all the s--t going on in the building, sometimes I look at our Super Bowl rings, and I’m like, 'Holy cow, I don’t know how we did it,'" another source told The Athletic.

This past offseason, the Eagles fired Pederson and replaced him with Nick Sirianni, who was the Colts offensive coordinator under Reich in Indianapolis. Pederson wasn’t the only piece to be let go this offseason. They also traded away quarterback Carson Wentz, a former No. 2 overall pick, to the Colts in exchange for draft picks.

Since their incredible Super Bowl run, the franchise has been trending on a downward spiral. The Eagles have a chance to be among one of the worst teams in all of football entering the 2021 season.