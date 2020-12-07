Dolphins' Xavien Howard on being ejected vs. Bengals: 'It was a BS call'

Miami Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard was one of five players ejected from the Dolphins-Bengals game on Sunday afternoon.

Howard was ejected because he shoved Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd’s face mask twice.

“I didn’t throw a punch, so I thought it was a BS call,” Howard said on Monday.

Boyd, who was also ejected, was initially angry that he was pushed into the ball boy and the yard marker on the sideline after an incomplete pass, but it wasn’t Howard who did it.

“He didn’t know who shoved him, so he just came up and did what he did,” Howard said of Boyd.

Despite being kicked out by the referees, Howard still managed to put together a good game for the Dolphins. He came away with his league-leading eighth interception of the season, and Miami rolled to a 19-7 victory over the Bengals.

Howard’s name is officially in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation, alongside Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt.

“I put my team in a bad situation,” Howard said. “That can’t happen down the stretch because these games are important games for us, and my team needs me out there.”