Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa unhappy with personal life being shared: 'It’s almost kind of disrespectful'

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was unhappy that part of his personal life made it out into the news earlier this week.

Tagovailoa quietly married Annah Gore in July, according to multiple reports. It’s unclear how the two met. Outkick reported Gore’s Instagram account is private and there’s no mention of them being a couple on social media before the marriage records were discovered in Florida.

The third-year Dolphins player was asked about it on Wednesday.

"It was very special. I don’t know who ended up leaking it, but you must have been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something," Tagovailoa said.

"For me, I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we try to do with me, my wife and my family. But obviously in this world, that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful, if you will, by doing that. But it is what it is. I can’t do anything about it. Guys, I have a wife."

The spotlight is expected to shine even brighter on Tagovailoa’s third season in the NFL. The Dolphins gave the quarterback a legit weapon in Tyreek Hill in the offseason after a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki are also supposed to emerge as top offensive players.

Hill has already praised Tagovailoa’s accuracy and then a 65-yard pass that went viral over the weekend got Dolphins fans hoping.

"I think people don’t think I can throw the ball far," the former Alabama standout said when asked about the "fascination" with his accuracy. "I would say that’s the fascination. Like, ‘Wow! He can throw the ball!’ It’s hard to be in the NFL if you can’t throw the ball, right?"

Miami opens up the 2022 season at home against the New England Patriots.