Dolphins star's wife sounds alarm ahead of election: 'Makes or breaks our beautiful country'

Devon Mostert, the wife of Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, offered one last post of support of former President Donald Trump on Monday ahead of Election Day.

Mostert shared a video that showed a montage of Trump talking about helping the United States in the 1980s, along with images of him in the present day touring disaster zones and paying his respects to fallen military members.

Mostert offered her own commentary.

"He’s never changed. What’s changed is the media’s coverage of him the second he got into politics – because they didn’t like it," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "He was a threat to their agenda.

"God bless President Trump and the United States of America," she added. "This week makes or breaks our beautiful country."

Mostert has expressed her support for Trump in recent weeks as he looks to win a re-election bid against Vice President Kamala Harris.

She fired off a warning last week about Harris as well, as she reshared former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard’s speech at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally. Gabbard warned rallygoers that a vote for Harris is a vote for former Vice President Dick Cheney, and it would mean World War III and nuclear war in the future.

She echoed Gabbard’s sentiments in a post on her Instagram Stories.

"An attack on America is going to happen. It’s not a matter (of) if … it’s a matter of when. AS HEARTBREAKING AS THAT IS (and I pray every day it doesn’t) … but it’s only a matter of a time. And a draft WILL happen," Mostert feared.

She asked mothers who followed her who they wanted as their president.

"Mommas, who do you want as Commander-in-Chief?" she asked.

"The side who doesn’t even acknowledge our fallen military service members?!?! The Biden administration’s (*let’s NOT forget, Kamala is currently the VP) withdrawal from Afghanistan was HORRIFIC – killed 13 of our own and left our allies for slaughtered by the Taliban! Kamala said during the debate, ‘there is no one member of the United States military who is in active duty in a combat zone in any war zone around the world – the first time this century.’ – THAT’S A LIE.

"A vote for Kamala is a vote for war. NOBODY on the international stage is going to take HER seriously."

Mostert criticized Harris in early October over the candidate’s criticism of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ emergency response to the two devastating hurricanes that crossed through the state.

Because of that, Mostert said she received racist hate online. She also said she received a ton of support for speaking out on issues.

