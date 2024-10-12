EXCLUSIVE: NFL wife Devon Mostert receives racist hate online for defending DeSantis against Harris

EXCLUSIVE: Devon Mostert, wife of NFL running back for the Miami Dolphins' Raheem Mostert, is standing by her comments earlier this week about Vice President Kamala Harris’ "ridiculous" attack on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis amid Hurricane Milton.

Harris took aim at DeSantis Monday when she told reporters that he was not taking her calls in the days preceding the second storm to smack Southwest Florida in two weeks.

"People are in desperate need of support right now and playing political games at this moment in these crisis situations . . . is just utterly irresponsible, and it is selfish," Harris said of DeSantis on Monday.

DOLPHINS STAR'S WIFE SLAMS HARRIS OVER CRITICISM OF DESANTIS' HURRICANE RESPONSE: MATH AIN'T MATHING'

Mostert took to her Instagram at the time to praise DeSantis for doing a "great job" and continues to vocalize her support for the governor’s response to back-to-back natural disasters.

"I really don't think that Kamala's comments about him add up," Mostert told Fox News Digital during an exclusive video interview. "He is focused on taking care of his Floridians, and that's exactly where his focus should be."

"All of our resources and time were supposed to be on that," Mostert went on. "Yet she's standing on the tarmac complaining that somebody didn’t take her call. To me, that just seems ridiculous."

POLITICAL STORM: HARRIS SAYS DESANTIS ‘SELFISH’ FOR REPORTEDLY NOT TAKING HER HURRICANE-RELATED CALLS

DeSantis hit back at Harris earlier this week, saying she has "no role" in the process and that he was working well and directly with FEMA and President Joe Biden.

Biden doubled down on the claims during a press briefing at the White House on Wednesday when Real Clear Politics reporter Philip Wegmann asked him whether DeSantis needed to take Harris’ calls.

"All I can tell you is I’ve talked to Governor DeSantis," Biden said. "He's been very gracious. He thanked me for all we've done. He knows what we're doing, and I think that's important."

DESANTIS FIRES BACK AT HARRIS OVER HURRICANE RESPONSE: ‘SHE HAS NO ROLE IN THIS PROCESS’

Mostert said Harris’ attack and Biden’s acclaim for DeSantis didn’t add up.

"That's what really triggered me, especially because they are a part of the same administration, but they were both spewing very different stories," she said. "That, in my opinion, is selfish and utterly irresponsible."

Since posting, Mostert told Fox News Digital she’s received continued hateful and racist rhetoric from social media.

"This is gross," she said. "I truly can’t imagine sliding into someone’s DMs or commenting on somebody’s picture of their family talking about the skin color of my kids."

BIDEN PRAISES FLORIDA GOV. RON DESANTIS AS ‘VERY GRACIOUS’ AMID HURRICANE RELIEF EFFORT

Mostert said that, while she’s fluffing off negativity and comments calling her a "white, snowflake, gold-digging wife," there is a limit to her tolerance of leftist commentators.

"When you talk about my kids, you’re really crossing a line," she said.

"I know who I am," Mostert added. "I know my heart. I know my family dynamic. I know my husband. They think that they know me, and they know absolutely nothing."

Despite the nastiness flooding her Instagram account, Mostert says that many more users are commending her for speaking out on a platform. More directly, the reinforced support from NFL wives and girlfriends with reciprocal views is paramount.

"There are a lot more of us than the media wants to admit," she said of other NFL spouses. "We all have each other's backs in this sense."

Mostert added that, while she can’t speak for all the women, she surrounds herself with a mutual perspective.

"As a mama, I am voting to protect my kids in the future, so I am OK with the backlash," she said.

"[Kamala Harris] is ill-equipped to be the next President of the United States," Mostert said.