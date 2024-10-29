Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins

Dolphins star's wife sends warning about Harris: 'A vote for Kamala is a vote for war'

Tulsi Gabbard initially sounded the alarm on Harris at Trump's rally

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Kamala Harris called out for pitching a ‘negative’ closing argument Video

Kamala Harris called out for pitching a ‘negative’ closing argument

‘The Faulkner Focus’ host Harris Faulkner examines former President Trump and Vice President Harris’ closing arguments on ‘Fox & Friends.’

Devon Mostert, the wife of Miami Dolphins star running back Raheem Mostert, warned about those who support Vice President Kamala Harris over former President Donald Trump this election cycle about what a vote for the Democratic candidate could mean.

Mostert on Tuesday reshared former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard’s speech at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally. Gabbard warned rallygoers that a vote for Harris is a vote for former Vice President Dick Cheney and it would mean World War III and nuclear war in the future.

The Mosterts in 2024

Raheem Mostert and Devon Mostert attend Women of the NFL and Nordstrom Host Super Bowl Happy Hour in Las Vegas on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Nordstrom)

She echoed Gabbard’s sentiments in a post on her Instagram Stories.

"An attack on America is going to happen. It’s not a matter (of) if … it’s a matter of when. AS HEARTBREAKING AS THAT IS (and I pray every day it doesn’t) … but it’s only a matter of a time. And a draft WILL happen," Mostert feared.

She asked mothers who followed her who they wanted as their president.

"Mommas, who do you want as Commander-in-Chief?" she asked.

Harris campaigns in Michigan

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event in Burns Park Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

"The side who doesn’t even acknowledge our fallen military service members?!?! The Biden administration’s (*let’s NOT forget, Kamala is currently the VP) withdrawal from Afghanistan was HORRIFIC – killed 13 of our own and left our allies for slaughtered by the Taliban! Kamala said during the debate, ‘there is no one member of the United States military who is in active duty in a combat zone in any war zone around the world – the first time this century.’ – THAT’S A LIE.

"A vote for Kamala is a vote for war. NOBODY on the international stage is going to take HER seriously."

Harris is Pennsylvania church

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a service at the Church of Christian Compassion, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Mostert criticized Harris earlier this month over the candidate’s criticism of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ emergency response to the two devastating hurricanes that crossed through the state.

Because of that, Mostert said she received racist hate online. She also said she received a ton of support for speaking out on issues.

Fox News’ Gabriele Regalbuto contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.