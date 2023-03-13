Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Miami Dolphins
Published

Dolphins sign former Jets backup QB Mike White to two-year deal: reports

White started in four games for the Jets

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York Jets backup quarterback Mike White, who won over the fan base late in the season following another tumultuous year for Zach Wilson, is heading to an AFC East rival. 

White, 27, and the Miami Dolphins agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $16 million on Monday, according to ESPN. 

New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) winds up to pass under pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) winds up to pass under pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

The Florida native went 1-3 as a starter in New York, throwing for 1,192 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions, but he was sidelined for two games after suffering a significant rib injury against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14. 

AARON RODGERS TEASES 2023 DECISION COMING SOON, JETS RUMORED TO BE IN PLAY

White will serve as a backup to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, whose fifth-year option was picked up on Friday. He is entering the fourth year on his rookie deal and is set to earn $23.2 million in guarantees. 

Despite missing multiple games in 2022 with two concussions, Tagovailoa led the Dolphins to a 9-8 record, a second-place finish in the AFC East and Miami’s first playoff berth since 2016.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa takes the field for his game against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens. 

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa takes the field for his game against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens.  (John McCall/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

White’s move to Florida comes amid New York’s push to trade for Aaron Rodgers. 

Jets owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett all flew out to California last week to meet with Rodgers in person. 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers credited hallucinogens for overcoming his fear of mortality.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers credited hallucinogens for overcoming his fear of mortality. (Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to multiple reports, the meeting went well with one report over the weekend indicating a deal between the two sides was "essentially done." 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.