Aaron Rodgers teases 2023 decision coming soon, Jets rumored to be in play

Aaron Rodgers may be coming to a final decision on whether he will play in 2023 amid rumors a deal between the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets is imminent.

Rodgers was at a charity football event in California when he ran into Brandon Marshall, the host of the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast and gave a little insight into when he will make his decision.

"Stay Tuned," the four-time NFL MVP told Marshall.

When asked how long the entire NFL world will have to wait, Rodgers replied, "Well, I think it won’t be long. There’s a time limit for all this."

"It’s always interesting meeting important figures in the sport. That’s all I’m giving you. Stay tuned."

Rumors the Packers will trade Rodgers to the Jets have been getting hotter over the course of the week.

SNY noted on Saturday a deal between the two sides was "essentially done" and it comes down to whether Rodgers wants to be in New York. The NFL Network later added framework still needs to be determined.

Jets owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who once held that same role with Green Bay, met with Rodgers in person earlier this week in California, and Johnson reportedly left the meeting feeling very positive.

While that meeting occurred, Jets players were trying to recruit the four-time MVP from their own homes.

"Aye @AaronRodgers12 I promise if you become a Jet, I won’t pick you off in practice & I’ll burn the cheesehead," All-Pro rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner tweeted earlier this week (and yes, he did burn the cheesehead).

The Jets went 7-10 last season, staying alive in the playoff race until Week 17. They do have one of the better rosters in all football, especially in young offensive talent with Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall, who likely would have won the award had it not been for a torn ACL midseason.

However, they arguably had the worst quarterback situation with Zach Wilson's struggles.

Packers CEO Mark Murphy hinted on Friday that the Packers are indeed ready to move on from Rodgers.

When asked whether there is a potential scenario in which Rodgers would stay in Green Bay in 2023, he said only "if things don't work out the way we want." Many have taken that as code that they are ready to hand the keys over to Jordan Love, whom they selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft as the heir to Rodgers throne, only to watch Rodgers win back-to-back MVPs.

Rodgers is entering the second year of a three-year deal worth north of $150 million. If he decides to retire, he will not see the rest of that money.

