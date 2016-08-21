Dolphins' Pouncey might miss opener because of hip injury

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey has been sidelined by a left hip injury that could force him to miss the season opener.

Pouncey was hurt in Friday's exhibition game at Dallas. Coach Adam Gase said Sunday that Pouncey will likely sit out the final two exhibition games. It's also possible he'll miss the opener at Seattle on Sept. 11.

Pouncey, a Pro Bowl player each of the past three years, has a history of hip trouble. He required surgery on his right hip during the offseason and missed some of the team's offseason program. He missed the first four games of the 2014 season because of an injury to his right hip.

Inexperienced Anthony Steen is expected to start at center in Thursday's exhibition game against Atlanta.

