Dolphins place Tua Tagovailoa on IR, won't be able to return until Week 8

The Miami Dolphins have placed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the injured reserve, which keeps him out at least for the next four games following a concussion he suffered against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday.

The earliest Tagovailoa can return to the field now is Week 8, with Miami having an early bye this year in Week 6. The Dolphins play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 on Oct. 27.

This decision, according to NFL Network, will allow Tagovailoa to progress through the stages of the NFL’s concussion protocol, while meeting with outside neurologists for potential treatment and guidance.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The NFL Network previously reported that Tagovailoa has "no plans to retire" despite many calling for him to hang up his cleats for good.

This latest concussion for the left-handed gunslinger came after a big collision with Bills safety Damar Hamlin in the red zone, where Tagovailoa hit the ground hard after picking up a first down.

DOLPHINS QUARTERBACK TUA TAGOVAILOA HAS ‘NO PLANS TO RETIRE’: REPORT

It was a scary scene, as Tagovailoa’s hand appeared to posture with it raised up and his fingers began to twitch. Though he walked off on his own power into the locker room, it reportedly took six minutes for the Dolphins to determine that Tagovailoa was dealing with yet another concussion.

While he played every game of the 2023 season, Tagovailoa suffered three concussions in 2022, and calls for him to retire came after a terrible scene on "Thursday Night Football" that year, where he was placed on a stretcher after being thrashed to the ground for a sack.

Tagovailoa’s hands were posturing in this situation as well, and this could be signs of someone going unconsciousness due to a head injury.

That concussion came days after Tagovailoa slammed his head on the turf at Hard Rock Stadium against the Bills, but the Dolphins said a back injury was ailing the signal caller after he was seen wobbling during an attempt to jog after the play.

But Tagovailoa was back under center for the Dolphins after two weeks in 2022, and played every game until Week 16 saw him suffer another concussion on a tackle from behind. He would miss the remainder of the season and endure an offseason full of speculation about what he should do for the rest of his football career.

Now, the Dolphins are remaining extra cautious with Tagovailoa, as four games is the bare minimum for him to miss. Miami will allow him to go through concussion protocol and take as much time as needed before returning to the field.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

To replace him on the roster, the Dolphins signed former Pro Bowl quarterback Scoop Huntley off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad. However, Skylar Thompson, who replaced Tagovailoa following his injury on Thursday, is scheduled to start for Miami against the Seattle Seahawks this week.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.