Dolphins, Odell Beckham Jr agree to one-year deal: reports

Super Bowl champion Odell Beckham Jr. is heading to Miami.

The veteran NFL wideout reportedly reached a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins on Friday that is worth up to $8.25 million, the NFL Network first reported.

Beckham joins a team with two of the most dynamic receivers in the league, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The duo combined for more yards than any other wide receiver pair in the NFL last season with 2,813 yards.

"It’s about to get ugly in Miami," Hill wrote on X in response to the report.

Waddle posted, "OBJ that’s tough!!!"

The Dolphins will be the fifth team that Beckham, 31, has played for since getting drafted by the New York Giants with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. In each of his first three seasons, Beckham had over 1,300 receiving yards and at least 10 touchdowns per season.

He received a Pro Bowl selection in each of those seasons. He was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2019 and spent two seasons there before joining the Los Angeles Rams on a one-year deal.

Beckham would score the first touchdown of the game before going down with an ACL injury that sidelined him the entire 2022 season.

Beckham joined the Baltimore Ravens last season, where he appeared in 14 games. He finished the season with 565 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

