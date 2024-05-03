Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins

Dolphins, Odell Beckham Jr agree to one-year deal: reports

Beckham won a Super Bowl with the Rams during the 2021-22 season

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Super Bowl champion Odell Beckham Jr. is heading to Miami. 

The veteran NFL wideout reportedly reached a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins on Friday that is worth up to $8.25 million, the NFL Network first reported. 

Odell Beckham Jr grins

Odell Beckham Jr., #3 of the Baltimore Ravens, looks on during training camp at Under Armour Performance Center Baltimore Ravens on July 27, 2023, in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Beckham joins a team with two of the most dynamic receivers in the league, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The duo combined for more yards than any other wide receiver pair in the NFL last season with 2,813 yards. 

"It’s about to get ugly in Miami," Hill wrote on X in response to the report. 

Waddle posted, "OBJ that’s tough!!!"

The Dolphins will be the fifth team that Beckham, 31, has played for since getting drafted by the New York Giants with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. In each of his first three seasons, Beckham had over 1,300 receiving yards and at least 10 touchdowns per season. 

Odell Beckham celebrates with Eli Manning

Odell Beckham, #13 of the New York Giants, celebrates his touchdown with Eli Manning, #10, during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2016, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

He received a Pro Bowl selection in each of those seasons. He was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2019 and spent two seasons there before joining the Los Angeles Rams on a one-year deal.

Beckham would score the first touchdown of the game before going down with an ACL injury that sidelined him the entire 2022 season.

Odell Beckham Jr celebrates

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) celebrates after catching a six-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, November 5, 2023, in Baltimore.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Beckham joined the Baltimore Ravens last season, where he appeared in 14 games. He finished the season with 565 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.