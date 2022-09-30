Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins
Published

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel defends handling of Tua Tagovailoa injuries: 'Not gonna fudge that whole situation'

Tagovailoa was hospitalized with head and neck injuries on Thursday

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

After Tua Tagovailoa was hospitalized with head and neck injuries on Thursday, there was lots of public backlash against the Miami Dolphins and the NFL.

The criticism stems from the fact that Thursday night was not Tagovailoa's first scary moment this week - on Sunday, he wobbled to the floor after walking off a hit that saw his head violently hit the turf.

Medical staff tend to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins after an injury during the 2nd quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Medical staff tend to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins after an injury during the 2nd quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Image)

Many speculated that injury to be a concussion, but Tagovailoa said he actually hyperextended his back, leading to the fall to the turf. However, Thursday's injury led many to believe he had lingering concussion effects that were made worse.

But head coach Mike McDaniel doubled down on his sentiments earlier in the week that Tagovailoa did not suffer a concussion or any other head injury in Week 3.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taken off the field on a stretcher during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taken off the field on a stretcher during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

DOLPHINS' TUA TAGOVAILOA EXPECTED TO BE DISCHARGED FROM HOSPITAL, TRAVEL BACK TO MIAMI AFTER SCARY INJURY

"Otherwise we would have reported a head injury," McDaniel said after the game. "That's why the NFL has these protocols, and there's not, like every single NFL game that is played, there's an independent specialist that specializes in specialty brain matter. For me, as long as I'm coaching here, I'm not gonna fudge that whole situation. If there's any sort of inclination that someone has a concussion, they go into concussion protocol, and it's very strict. People don't vary or stray. We don't mess with that. Never have, and as long as I'm the head coach, that will never be an issue you guys have to worry about."

The NFLPA began an investigation following Sunday's injury that the Dolphins were "happy to comply" with, and the NFL also said earlier this week that there was "every indication" that Tagovailoa did pass concussion protocol. 

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. 

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati.  (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Tagovailoa left the field conscious and able to move all his extremities. The Dolphins said he will be discharged from the hospital and fly back to Miami with the team Thursday.