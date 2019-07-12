Miami Dolphins' Kendrick Norton cited for crash that led to arm amputation

Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Kendrick Norton was cited for the crash last week that caused emergency personnel to amputate his left arm at the scene, officials said Thursday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Norton made an improper lane change prior to the two-car crash on State Road 836 near Miami in the wee hours on July 4. Police said his black 2017 Ford F250 cut off a gray 2015 Maserati Quattroporte and sideswiped the vehicle.

NFL TO COVER MIAMI DOLPHINS' KENDRICK NORTON'S MEDICAL COSTS AFTER ARM AMPUTATION

Neither Norton nor his passenger, identified as Shakir Williams, were tested for alcohol or drugs. Neither was suspected of being under the influence before the wreck.

Norton and Williams were not wearing seatbelts during the crash. The driver of the Maserati, identified as Jessie Pena, was wearing a seatbelt and was not suspected of using drugs or alcohol before the wreck, police said.

MIAMI DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE LINEMAN KENDRICK NORTON REPORTEDLY HAS ARM AMPUTATED AFTER SERIOUS CAR CRASH

The former Miami Hurricanes standout told CBS Miami he was trying to focus on what he still has rather than what he lost in wake of the serious crash.

“I am alive,” he said. “To be here, I am alive. One thing keeps me going and that is that I am still able to be here. Seeing my family is so important. It is very good that I have this support system. It keeps me strong and it keeps me tall.

“But I realize that I will not be able to play for anyone. We are working past that, you know. That reality is sinking in. I am alive and I am grateful. Now I want to organize a blood drive.”

The NFL announced earlier this week the cost of Norton’s medical expenses would be covered.