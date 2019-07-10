NFL to cover Miami Dolphins' Kendrick Norton's medical costs after arm amputation

The medical bills of Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Kendrick Norton, whose arm was amputated following a car crash, will be covered under the NFL and team’s insurance policy, his agent said Tuesday.

Norton’s agency, First Round Management, set up a GoFundMe for the defensive lineman in hopes to raise money to pay for the cost of the medical expenses.

“Miami Dolphins player and Miami Hurricane Kendrick Norton has undergone three surgeries since a tragic car accident on July 3rd, including the amputation of his arm,” the page read. “He needs two more surgeries at the minimum, before he can proceed towards having a prosthetic. Kendrick's football career has come to an end and his family is asking for any donation as soon as possible to help with medical bills moving forward.”

However, the page was updated to say that the medical costs were being taken care of.

“This is great news, but with his career over and no source of income currently, this has put a tremendous amount of financial strain on Kendrick and his family,” the update said. “Any continued support is appreciated.”

Norton was seriously injured in a car crash Thursday, causing his arm to be amputated at the scene. He posted an update on his condition on Instagram, according to the Sun Sentinel.

“I’m good thank you to everyone that checked on me!!! I’m good thanks for the prayers to God be the glory,” he wrote in his Instagram Stories.

Norton is on the Dolphins’ 90-man roster and was set to earn a $495,000 if he made the 53-man roster.

The Dolphins have the option to put him on the Non-Football Injury list, which would allow the team to keep paying him and would make him eligible for the league’s health insurance, the newspaper reported.