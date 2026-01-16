Dolphins' Darren Waller says he was kicked out of exit meeting with coach Mike McDaniel before firing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Miami Dolphins fired head coach Mike McDaniel last week, and Darren Waller almost found himself right in the thick of it.

"I was at the scene of the crime, bro. I think I was the last person to see him before he got fired," the Dolphins tight end said in a recent appearance on Johnny Manziel's podcast.

Waller said he was in his exit interview with McDaniel discussing possibilities for the 2026 season before owner Stephen Ross "kicked the door open" roughly 10 minutes into their discussion.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"He comes in and, like, joins the conversation," Waller said. "We're just all talking, reflecting on the year, and Stephen Ross was like, ‘Love to have you back next year.’ Then the conversation kind of just hits a lull."

Waller said Ross was then giving him a specific look, which Manziel understood.

"It's time for you to get the hell out," Manziel said laughing.

"I looked at Mike, and he said we'd finish the conversation later … I go out of the meeting, get a massage, check my phone and see he was fired. I'm like, ‘This s--- is cold.’"

Ross cited a need for "comprehensive change" after the team missed the playoffs for a second straight year with a 7-10 finish this season.

FOX SUPER 6 CONTEST: CHRIS 'THE BEAR' FALLICA'S NFL DIVISIONAL ROUND PREDICTIONS

The Dolphins made back-to-back playoff appearances in McDaniel’s first two seasons as head coach but were eliminated both times in the first round. The following season, they were eliminated after suffering an unexpected loss to the New York Jets in the team’s season finale.

McDaniel’s final season in Miami was tumultuous, highlighted by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa 's struggles and his eventual benching in the final three games of the season.

As one of his last major moves as head coach, McDaniel said this week that the Dolphins would hold a quarterback competition for the 2026 season, a decision Tagovailoa seemed to welcome this week when he confirmed he was open to a "fresh start" somewhere else.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to replacing their head coach and finding a reliable candidate for the quarterback position, the Dolphins will be looking for longtime general manager Chris Grier’s replacement after he was fired mid-season.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.