DOGE Committee to hold hearing on trans athletes in women's sports, congressman reveals

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., announced the DOGE Committee, the House subcommittee focused on delivering government efficiency, will hold a hearing on keeping men out of women’s sports.

Burchett posted a video to his X account explaining important initiatives this week, leading with this hearing.

"We’re seeing how crazy that’s gotten with Riley Gaines and the rest of the crew that really put it out to the public," Burchett said.

"The president has issued an executive order, which some people are ignoring. We’re going to hear some really horrific stories of young ladies who really had their careers stolen from them, and some of them, their health."

Burchett has been proactive prior to President Donald Trump’s executive order, "No Men in Women’s Sports," being signed.

Burchett voted in favor of H.J.Res. 165, which would overturn a Biden administration rule that allowed men who identified as women to be protected under Title IX of the Civil Rights Act.

"Title IX of the Civil Rights Act was passed to protect women from being unfairly denied opportunities in education and sports. Allowing men to compete in women’s sports takes trophies, changes, and even careers away from hardworking female athletes." Burchett said during his debate remarks on the House floor in July 2024.

The bill eventually passed, 210-205.

Trump’s executive order was signed in February on National Girls and Women in Sports Day, which celebrates female athletes in women’s sports and those committed to providing equal access to sports for all females.

"This doesn't have to be long. It's all about common sense," Trump said before signing the order.

"The war on women's sports is over," he added.

One day later, the NCAA revised its gender eligibility policy to restrict participation in the women's category to only biological females. However, the new policy has been criticized by some women's sports activists for not going far enough.

Still, several states, including California and Maine, are not abiding by the executive order.

Trump recently spoke at the University of Alabama during its graduation ceremony, where he gave a shoutout to the school’s SEC-champion women’s track and field team. He used that to segue into his vow to "defend women’s sports."

"As long as I'm president, we will always protect women's sports. Men will not play in women's sports," Trump said before the crowd erupted in cheers.

"No way. They say it's an 80-20 issue. No, it's a 97-3 issue, I think," Trump added. "No, men will not be playing in women's sports. I said that, and I classified it with a very powerful executive order, as you know. It's done."

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.

