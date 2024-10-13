Dodgers use timely hitting to support Jack Flaherty's gem in NLCS opener vs Mets

Emotions were high on Sunday night as the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets squared off in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.

Los Angeles was looking for its first World Series berth since the coronavirus-impacted 2020 season and the Mets since the 2015 season behind Daniel Murphy’s miracle run.

Once the nerves calmed, it was the Dodgers who jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as they won the game 9-0.

The Dodgers jumped on Mets starter Kodai Senga early. He walked Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernandez after getting Shohei Ohtani to chop out to second base. Will Smith flied out to center field and Max Muncy was able to deliver some runs.

Muncy’s single played Betts and Freeman for the first two runs of the game.

In the second inning, Senga walked Gavin Lux. On a sacrifice to third base from Tommy Edman, Lux moved to second base. Ohtani then singled to score Lux and the Dodgers were up 3-0.

It was solid hitting from the Dodgers that packed the punch and it last throughout the game. The Dodgers scored six more runs and did more than enough to support their Game 1 starter Jack Flaherty.

Flaherty didn’t allow a run in seven innings of work. He struck out two and walked two. On 98 pitches, 52 of them were strikes. He was on the ball.

Daniel Hudson and Ben Casparius closed out the game for the Dodgers.

Betts was 1-for-4 with a bases-clearing double in the eighth inning. Muncy was 1-for-4 with two RBI.

The Mets only recorded three hits the entire game. Jesse Winker, Jose Iglesias and Fernando Alvarez were responsible for the knocks.

Game 2 is set for Monday.