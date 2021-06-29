Dodgers' Trevor Bauer under investigation over alleged assault of woman: report

Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Trevor Bauer is reportedly under investigation for allegedly assaulting a woman earlier in the year.

Bauer, the 30-year-old reigning National League Cy Young award winner, is accused of afflicting "physical and emotional" pain on the alleged victim, Marc Garelick, an attorney for the victim, told TMZ Sports on Tuesday.

The pitcher’s confidants told the gossip site the encounter between the two was "was nothing more than consensual, rough sex with someone he met online."

The alleged victim was reportedly granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order in Los Angeles.

"The order is a result of a recent assault that took place at the hands of Mr. Bauer where [his client] suffered severe physical and emotional pain," Garelick told TMZ Sports.

"Our goal is to keep Mr. Bauer from contacting our client in any way possible. We anticipate there will be criminal action against Mr. Bauer, and it is our hope law enforcement will take our client’s allegations and case seriously."

Bauer’s representatives didn’t immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. Bauer, who is usually active on Twitter, did not tweet about the alleged assault.

Jon Fetterolf, an attorney for Bauer, denied the allegations in a statement to ESPN.

The Dodgers nor Major League Baseball immediately responded to Fox News’ request for comment.

Pasadena, California, police are investigating the incident, according to TMZ Sports. Bauer has not been charged with a crime.