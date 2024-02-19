Dodgers optimistic about Shohei Ohtani's recovery timeline as spring training begins

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expressed optimism in Shohei Ohtani’s recovery timeline after the superstar, who signed a mega contract with the team, underwent elbow surgery in September.

Roberts wouldn’t commit to Ohtani playing a Cactus League game in spring training just yet.

"He's a lot further along than I think any of us – maybe not named Shohei – would have expected," Roberts said Saturday. "He's worked really hard, very diligent in his work, so he's ahead of schedule.

"What that means as far as when he's going to play in a Cactus League game, I don't know that answer. But it just seems like every single day, he keeps getting better and feels real good."

Ohtani was seen in the batter’s box hitting off of a pitching coach. He may be able to take live batting practice this week as he preps for the regular season.

The two-time American League MVP signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers in September after playing the first few years of his MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels.

He will not pitch this year but is expected to be ready to play when the Dodgers begin the regular season against the San Diego Padres on March 20 in Seoul, South Korea.

Last season, Ohtani hit .304 with 44 home runs.