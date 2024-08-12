Dodgers' Mookie Betts once again refuses to stay in rumored haunted hotel, opts for alternative accommodations

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts' stint on the injured list came to an end this week.

Although the eight-time MLB All-Star made his return to the Dodgers lineup, he won't be making the trip back to the team hotel on Monday following Los Angeles' game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Last year, Betts opted out of spending his nights at the Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee. This year, the 2018 American League MVP once again declined to stay at the hotel over concerns that the building might be haunted, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Pfister Hotel was built in 1893, and has long been rumored to be haunted by ghosts. Other professional athletes have claimed to have had encounters with ghosts during their time at the hotel.

While none of the players from the Atlanta Braves seemed to experience any encounters from the beyond during their visit to the infamous hotel in 2022, the team did reportedly deal with some inconveniences.

The Athletic reported at the time that Braves players experienced a power outage, water pressure issues and a lack of hot water during their stay at the infamous hotel.

Instead of visiting the hotel, Betts decided to make his own accommodations with a short-term rental for the next few days.

Betts has spent time at the Pfister Hotel in the past and noted that he did not have any interactions with anything paranormal. However, he also claimed he experienced trouble sleeping because he constantly felt spooked during his stay.

"But I couldn't sleep. Every noise I'd be like, ‘Is that something?’" Books said.

Betts had a forgettable series when the Dodgers visited Milwaukee last year, going 2-for-12 at the plate.

He had been sidelined for much of the past two months as he recovered from a fractured left hand. Prior to the injury, Betts spent most of his time playing shortstop, but he returned to the outfield on Monday as the Dodgers opened a four-game series against the Brewers.

Betts said he was comfortable leaving the infield and heading back to the outfield.

"It’s not like I’ve been years away from it," Betts said about his return to right field. "It hasn’t even been a year. I’ve still got it in me."

