Dodgers-Mets NLCS Game 1 draws huge audience for FOX Sports

Dodgers won Game 1, 9-0

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The first game of the National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets drew incredible numbers, FOX Sports announced Tuesday.

Game 1 on Sunday saw Dodgers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty put on a masterful performance, holding the Mets to just two hits over seven innings while Mookie Betts drove in three runs and Max Muncy drove in two. The Dodgers won, 9-0.

Shohei Ohtani crosses the plate

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani celebrates with Kiké Hernández after scoring on a double by Mookie Betts during Game 1 of the NLCS against the New York Mets, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

FOX Sports said it was the most-watched Game 1 of a league championship series on any network since 2009, when the New York Yankees took on the Los Angeles Angels.

Across FOX, FOX Deportes and FOX Sports streaming services, 8.5 million viewers watched the game.

The network said about 8,264,000 viewers tuned in on FOX, with the peak hitting 10,082,000 viewers between 8:15 and 8:30 p.m. ET. While Los Angeles and New York were the top markets to watch the game, San Diego, Hartford, Connecticut, and Philadelphia rounded out the top five.

Dodgers players celebrate

Dodgers outfielders Andy Pages, Kevin Kiermaier and Mookie Betts celebrate their win against the New York Mets, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Additionally, FOX Sports said it was the most-streamed National League Championship Game 1 in the network’s history.

FOX Sports’ coverage of the National League Championship Series will roll on into Flushing, New York, on Wednesday as the Mets take on the Dodgers in Game 3.

Reed Garrett pitches

New York Mets pitcher Reed Garrett throws against the Dodgers, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The series is tied 1-1 after the Mets defeated the Dodgers in Game 2.

