Dodgers manager Dave Roberts 'excited' about Atlanta All-Star Game after previously considering 2021 boycott

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The MLB All-Star Game was relocated from Atlanta to Denver in 2021 in response to voting laws in the state of Georgia that then-President Joe Biden described as "Jim Crow on steroids."

At the time, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who was honored with managing the National League team due to his team playing in the previous year's World Series, said he would have had to consider declining to manage the game if the Midsummer Classic had not been moved.

MLB made the change, saying that "the best way to demonstrate" the league's values of "[supporting] voting rights for all Americans and [opposing] restrictions to the ballot box" was to move the game. So, Roberts was in the dugout that summer, but the game was brought back to Atlanta this year, even though the laws remain in place.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

During a news conference, a reporter asked Roberts about his previous comments made in 2021 about being "relentless with our voices" and why the game is in Atlanta "when this is on the books."

"I think it's just being relentless with our voices," the Dodgers' manager said at the time. "This is not just something that's an isolated moment in time that we're talking about. It's something that needs to be talked about [on an] ongoing [basis], and be relentless with it."

Pat McAfee emceed the news conference and said he did not feel that anyone on the stage (Roberts, Paul Skenes, Aaron Boone and Tarik Skubal) "should be giving answers on that."

"I would assume that there was a reason or some conversation that was had by the MLB and the state that all parties thought that this would be a wonderful host city for the All-Star Game. I think everybody is all very excited to be back in the beautiful city of Atlanta, I think. I don’t want to speak out of pocket for anybody, but I do believe," McAfee continued.

2025 MLB ALL-STAR GAME TO TAKE PLACE AT BRAVES' HOME PARK AFTER IT WAS TAKEN AWAY OVER VOTING LAW CONTROVERSY

"I think Pat answered it perfect and honestly," Roberts chimed in. "I appreciate the question. I appreciate your thoughts. I do feel that I’m excited to be here. I think that it’s a great city. I think baseball fans are excited to be here and celebrate these great athletes.

"I’m not a politician. I do feel that everyone has their right to voice thoughts, but right now I really choose to just focus on the players in the game and be excited to be here. For me, to be able to manage these guys and to manage against these guys, I’m honored."

The Election Integrity Act of 2021 placed new restrictions on voting by mail, added voter ID requirements and limited ballot drop boxes. Biden criticized the law as "Jim Crow on steroids."

On Monday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp praised MLB for returning the game to Atlanta and creating economic opportunities for businesses in the city.

"We're excited about the game finally being here. It should have been here several years ago. They never should have pulled it to start with, but thankfully the game's coming back," Kemp said in an appearance on "Fox & Friends."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's good for the Braves organization. It's good for all the vendors and small business people in and around the ballpark and in the city of Atlanta up in Cobb County and really for our whole state."

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.