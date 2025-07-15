Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts 'excited' about Atlanta All-Star Game after previously considering 2021 boycott

The game was moved from Atlanta to Denver in 2021

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
The MLB All-Star Game was relocated from Atlanta to Denver in 2021 in response to voting laws in the state of Georgia that then-President Joe Biden described as "Jim Crow on steroids."

At the time, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who was honored with managing the National League team due to his team playing in the previous year's World Series, said he would have had to consider declining to manage the game if the Midsummer Classic had not been moved.

MLB made the change, saying that "the best way to demonstrate" the league's values of "[supporting] voting rights for all Americans and [opposing] restrictions to the ballot box" was to move the game. So, Roberts was in the dugout that summer, but the game was brought back to Atlanta this year, even though the laws remain in place.

Dave Roberts before All Star Game

National League manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers during workouts before the 2025 MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park. (Brett Davis-Imagn Images)

During a news conference, a reporter asked Roberts about his previous comments made in 2021 about being "relentless with our voices" and why the game is in Atlanta "when this is on the books."

"I think it's just being relentless with our voices," the Dodgers' manager said at the time. "This is not just something that's an isolated moment in time that we're talking about. It's something that needs to be talked about [on an] ongoing [basis], and be relentless with it."

Pat McAfee emceed the news conference and said he did not feel that anyone on the stage (Roberts, Paul Skenes, Aaron Boone and Tarik Skubal) "should be giving answers on that."

"I would assume that there was a reason or some conversation that was had by the MLB and the state that all parties thought that this would be a wonderful host city for the All-Star Game. I think everybody is all very excited to be back in the beautiful city of Atlanta, I think. I don’t want to speak out of pocket for anybody, but I do believe," McAfee continued.

Dave Roberts, Paul Skenes, Pat McAfee

From left to right, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, #30, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, #30, and Pat McAfee look on during the All-Star Press Conference at Coca-Cola Roxy on Monday, July 14, 2025 in Atlanta. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

"I think Pat answered it perfect and honestly," Roberts chimed in. "I appreciate the question. I appreciate your thoughts. I do feel that I’m excited to be here. I think that it’s a great city. I think baseball fans are excited to be here and celebrate these great athletes.

"I’m not a politician. I do feel that everyone has their right to voice thoughts, but right now I really choose to just focus on the players in the game and be excited to be here. For me, to be able to manage these guys and to manage against these guys, I’m honored."

The Election Integrity Act of 2021 placed new restrictions on voting by mail, added voter ID requirements and limited ballot drop boxes. Biden criticized the law as "Jim Crow on steroids."

On Monday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp praised MLB for returning the game to Atlanta and creating economic opportunities for businesses in the city.

"We're excited about the game finally being here. It should have been here several years ago. They never should have pulled it to start with, but thankfully the game's coming back," Kemp said in an appearance on "Fox & Friends."

Dave Roberts walks back to the dugout

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts walks back to the dugout after making a pitching change during the seventh inning in Game 2 of the NL Division Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

"It's good for the Braves organization. It's good for all the vendors and small business people in and around the ballpark and in the city of Atlanta up in Cobb County and really for our whole state."

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

