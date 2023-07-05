Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Dodgers
Published

Dodgers' Dustin May to undergo season-ending elbow surgery

May will have his right flexor tendon repaired on July 18

Associated Press
Dodgers pitcher Dustin May will undergo season-ending elbow surgery this month, the latest blow to a Los Angeles rotation that has been hit hard by injuries.

The 25-year-old right-hander will have his right flexor tendon repaired on July 18. Dr. Neal ElAttrache will perform the procedure in Los Angeles, the team said Tuesday.

Dustin May walks off mound

Dustin May #85 of the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.  (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

May had been rehabbing his flexor pronator strain after having a platelet-rich plasma injection six weeks ago and going on the 60-day injured list May 23.

It will be the second major surgery of May's career. His 2021 season ended after two months when he underwent Tommy John surgery. He returned last August and pitched six games before lower back tightness ended his season.

Dustin May throws pitch

Dustin May #85 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on May 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.  (Harry How/Getty Images)

May was 4-1 with a 2.63 ERA and 34 strikeouts in nine starts this season.

Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler has not pitched this year while recovering from Tommy John surgery, although he is hoping to be back late in the season.

Dustin May looks on

Dustin May #85 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on from the dugout prior to the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on April 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.  (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Julio Urías recently returned to the rotation, although he struggled in his first outing off the injured list.