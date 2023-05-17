Dodgers draw mixed reactions after severing ties with anti-Catholic drag organization

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced they will no longer honor an organization that was supposed to participate in its upcoming Pride Night.

The Dodgers were going to include the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (SPI) in their June 16 Pride Night celebration. But after Sen. Marco Rubio wrote a letter to MLB regarding the group's anti-Christian sentiments, the team has backtracked.

"This event has become a meaningful tradition, highlighting not only the diversity and resilience within our fan base, but also the impactful work of extraordinary community groups," the Dodgers said in a statement.

The Dodgers added that they were made aware that their inclusion with the SPI became "the source of some controversy."

"Given the strong feelings of people who have been offended by the sisters' inclusion in our evening, and in an effort to distract from the great benefits that we have seen over the years of Pride Night, we are deciding to remove them from this year's group of honorees."

The decision received mixed reactions from fans, ranging from the Dodgers being celebrated for the move by Rubio to being called "cowards."

"For once, common sense prevailed in California," Rubio said in response to the team's statement.

Another user called the SPI "bored perverts, at best" and called the Dodgers' decision a "good move."

"Hateful organizations like that do not deserve praise," wrote another user.

But another user criticized the team for removing the group from the event.

Another user was unhappy the Dodgers caved to Rubio's displeasure.

This will be the Dodgers' 10th Pride Night.