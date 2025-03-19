Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers complete Tokyo Series sweep with win over Cubs behind Kike Hernandez's big day

Shohei Ohtani also hit a home run in the win

By Ryan Canfield
Published
The Los Angeles Dodgers completed a two-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs in the Tokyo Series on Wednesday, winning 6-3 in the Tokyo Dome with the game broadcast on FOX Sports. 

The Dodgers, despite not having Freddie Freeman (ribs) and Mookie Betts (illness) in the starting lineup, jumped on Cubs’ starter Justin Steele early. 

In the second inning, Max Muncy crushed a hanging breaking ball for a double, to set up the Dodgers with runners on second and third base with one out. Dodgers catcher Will Smith scored the first run of the game on a passed ball, which advanced Muncy to third. Kiké Hernandez then hit a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Muncy, making it 2–0 Dodgers. 

Kike Hernandez celebrates

Los Angeles Dodgers' Enrique Hernández celebrates after hitting a home run in the fourth inning during the baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs in the MLB Tokyo Series at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on March 19, 2025. (YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Following the two-run second inning, the Dodgers struck again in the third inning when Tommy Edman hit a high fastball into the left-field bleachers for a solo home run, the first home run of the 2025 MLB season

The Dodgers' offense gave starting pitcher Roki Sasaki a nice cushion, as the 23-year-old made his major league debut in the win. Sasaki pitched three innings and gave up one run on just one hit but was erratic as he walked five batters. 

Roki Sasaki in action

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Roki Sasaki winds up to deliver to the Chicago Cubs in the first inning of an MLB Tokyo Series baseball game in Tokyo on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

The Cubs' lone run off Sasaki came in the bottom of the third inning, when right fielder Kyle Tucker walked with the bases loaded, scoring second baseman Jon Berti. 

After the Cubs cut the deficit to 3-1, the Dodgers went back to work in the top of the fourth inning. Hernandez turned on an inside fastball and demolished a two-run home run into the left field seats to make it 5-1. Hernandez had three RBI in the win. 

Steele ended up with the loss, as he gave up five runs across four innings of work in his season debut. 

The Cubs responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the fourth inning after an Ian Happ RBI single made it 5-2. 

Shohei Ohtani celebrates with Tommy Edman

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, #17, celebrates his solo home run with Tommy Edman, #25, in the fifth inning of an MLB Tokyo Series baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

After scoring two runs in the Dodgers win on Tuesday, Shohei Ohtani joined in on the action as he hit a home run off of Nate Pearson. The home run was under review due to fan interference, but after a review, the call stood, and the Dodgers took a 6-2 lead in the top of the fifth inning. 

Cubs’ shortstop Dansby Swanson doubled in a run in the bottom of the fifth inning to make it 6-3, and that is where the score would remain. 

The Cubs did threaten in the ninth inning, as they brought the tying run up to the plate before Dodgers closer Alex Vesia slammed the door shut to hold on for the win. Dodgers reliever Landon Knack was credited with the win, as he pitched two scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh innings, striking out three Cubs hitters. 

Alex Vesia and Will Smith celebrate

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Alex Vesia, #51, celebrates with catcher Will Smith, #16, after defeating the Chicago Cubs during the Tokyo Series at the Tokyo Dome on March 19, 2025. (Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images)

With the Tokyo Series sweep, the Dodgers began their World Series title defense with a 2-0 start. 

They will return to the United States to play a few more spring training games before resuming the regular season on March 27 when they play the Detroit Tigers

The Cubs, like the Dodgers, will return home to play a few more spring training games before resuming their regular season against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 27, when they will hope to bounce back from their 0-2 start. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.