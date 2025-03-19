Dodgers complete Tokyo Series sweep with win over Cubs behind Kike Hernandez's big day

The Los Angeles Dodgers completed a two-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs in the Tokyo Series on Wednesday, winning 6-3 in the Tokyo Dome with the game broadcast on FOX Sports.

The Dodgers, despite not having Freddie Freeman (ribs) and Mookie Betts (illness) in the starting lineup, jumped on Cubs’ starter Justin Steele early.

In the second inning, Max Muncy crushed a hanging breaking ball for a double, to set up the Dodgers with runners on second and third base with one out. Dodgers catcher Will Smith scored the first run of the game on a passed ball, which advanced Muncy to third. Kiké Hernandez then hit a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Muncy, making it 2–0 Dodgers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Following the two-run second inning, the Dodgers struck again in the third inning when Tommy Edman hit a high fastball into the left-field bleachers for a solo home run, the first home run of the 2025 MLB season.

The Dodgers' offense gave starting pitcher Roki Sasaki a nice cushion, as the 23-year-old made his major league debut in the win. Sasaki pitched three innings and gave up one run on just one hit but was erratic as he walked five batters.

WAS TRADING FOR KYLE TUCKER ENOUGH TO MAKE THE CUBS SERIOUS CONTENDERS?

The Cubs' lone run off Sasaki came in the bottom of the third inning, when right fielder Kyle Tucker walked with the bases loaded, scoring second baseman Jon Berti.

After the Cubs cut the deficit to 3-1, the Dodgers went back to work in the top of the fourth inning. Hernandez turned on an inside fastball and demolished a two-run home run into the left field seats to make it 5-1. Hernandez had three RBI in the win.

Steele ended up with the loss, as he gave up five runs across four innings of work in his season debut.

The Cubs responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the fourth inning after an Ian Happ RBI single made it 5-2.

DODGERS' SHOHEI OHTANI SHINES IN WIN OVER CUBS IN 1ST GAME OF MLB SEASON

After scoring two runs in the Dodgers win on Tuesday, Shohei Ohtani joined in on the action as he hit a home run off of Nate Pearson. The home run was under review due to fan interference, but after a review, the call stood, and the Dodgers took a 6-2 lead in the top of the fifth inning.

Cubs’ shortstop Dansby Swanson doubled in a run in the bottom of the fifth inning to make it 6-3, and that is where the score would remain.

The Cubs did threaten in the ninth inning, as they brought the tying run up to the plate before Dodgers closer Alex Vesia slammed the door shut to hold on for the win. Dodgers reliever Landon Knack was credited with the win, as he pitched two scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh innings, striking out three Cubs hitters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With the Tokyo Series sweep, the Dodgers began their World Series title defense with a 2-0 start.

They will return to the United States to play a few more spring training games before resuming the regular season on March 27 when they play the Detroit Tigers.

The Cubs, like the Dodgers, will return home to play a few more spring training games before resuming their regular season against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 27, when they will hope to bounce back from their 0-2 start.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.