Dodgers' Cody Bellinger has 2-run homer taken away after base running blunder, Rockies get 8-5 win

Cody Bellinger and the Los Angeles Dodgers were on the wrong side of an umpire's call in an 8-5 losing effort on the first day of the 2021 MLB season.

In the third inning of their game against NL West rival Colorado Rockies, lefty swinger Bellinger smashed the baseball deep to the opposite field. Rockies left fielder Raimel Tapia made a leaping stab with the hopes of making ESPN's highlight-reel, but missed as he hit the outfield wall. Bellinger's blast ended up in the bleachers for a two-run home run.

Or so we thought.

Justin Turner of the Dodgers was on first base and he thought Tapia came down with the ball. So, he rushed back to first base to make sure that he didn’t get nailed for a double play and a second out. While trotting back to the base, Turner accidentally passed Bellinger on the base paths.

Yes, that’s not allowed. Since Bellinger technically passed the lead runner while running around the bases, the former National League MVP was called out. His two-run homer only counted for one run. And instead of being credited for a homerun, Bellinger was awarded with a one-run single.

Tapia had two RBI for the Rockies in the win. Pitcher Chi Chi Gonzalez picked up the win, despite allowing three runs in two innings pitched.

In the loss, Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw allowed five earned runs on 10 hits over 5.2 innings of work. Turner, Bellinger, Corey Seager, and Max Muncy all had one RBI each for Los Angeles.