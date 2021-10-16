Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB Postseason
Published

Dodgers vs. Braves: What to know about 2021 NLCS

The Dodgers and Braves meet again in the NLCS

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves are set to meet in the National League Championship Series with a trip to the World Series on the line.

The Dodgers remain one of the top teams in baseball despite needing a wild-card playoff to get into the division series against the San Francisco Giants. Los Angeles beat its NL West rival in five games to reach the league championship series.

The Braves finished the season as the NL East champs and fended off a strong pursuit from the Philadelphia Phillies at the end of the year. The Braves lost in seven games to the Dodgers in last year’s NLCS and are looking for revenge.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Here’s what you need to know about the 2021 NLCS:

When does the NLCS start?

The Atlanta Braves' Joc Pederson waits to take batting practice during a workout ahead of baseball’s National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Braves' Joc Pederson waits to take batting practice during a workout ahead of baseball’s National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Game 1 of the NLCS is today at 8:08 p.m. Corey Knebel will be the opening starting pitcher for the Dodgers. The Braves will start Max Fried. The NLCS schedule: 

  • Oct. 16: Game 1, 8:08 p.m., Atlanta
  • Oct. 17: Game 2, 7:38 p.m., Atlanta
  • Oct. 19: Game 3, 5:08 p.m., Los Angeles
  • Oct. 20: Game 4, 8:08 p.m., Los Angeles
  • Oct. 21: Game 5, 8:08 p.m., Los Angeles
  • Oct. 23: Game 6, 5:08 p.m., Atlanta
  • Oct. 24: Game 7, 7:38 p.m., Atlanta

Where can you watch the NLCS?

Each NLCS game will be on TBS.

How did the Dodgers get here?

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Max Scherzer celebrates after the Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants in Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in San Francisco.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Max Scherzer celebrates after the Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants in Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

The Dodgers are the defending World Series champions and finished just behind the Giants for the division title. LA's 106 wins marked the third time since 2017 the team had won more than 100 games in a season. The second-place division finish also snapped a streak of eight consecutive division titles. Los Angeles had to beat the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco to get to the NLCS.

How did the Braves get here?

The Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman sits in the dugout with his son, Charlie, far right, during a workout ahead of the NLCS playoff baseball game, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman sits in the dugout with his son, Charlie, far right, during a workout ahead of the NLCS playoff baseball game, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

It was initially thought the Braves suffered a major setback when Ronald Acuna Jr. went down with a season-ending injury. Atlanta persevered with reigning NL MVP Freddie Freeman and won the NL East for the fourth straight time. The team beat the Milwaukee Brewers in its division series. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

What’s on the line?

The Dodgers and Braves are playing for a trip to the World Series. While Los Angeles won last season, Atlanta has not won a World Series since 1995.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com