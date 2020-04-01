Dodgers, Angels stadium workers calling for financial help amid coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Stadium workers at Dodger Stadium and Angel Stadium called upon the two teams for help Tuesday.

The 2020 MLB season has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, which means both ballparks are closed as well.

On March 17, both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels, along with every other MLB team in the league, committed $1 million each to help with financial assistance to game day workers.

One employee who works in the kitchen at Dodger Stadium said he has yet to see any money.

“It’s getting pretty stressful,” Juan Luna told the Los Angeles Times. “I rely on this income.”

With no games being played, teams are losing revenue from ticket sales, concessions, merchandise, parking, and sponsorships. Commissioner Rob Manfred has turned to the owners during this time of crisis. He asked the owners to keep all of their full-time employees at least until April 30, a league official told the newspaper.

There are far more full-time employees compared to the total of game-day employees, which includes ticket scanners, workers who sell hot dogs and T-shirts, and others who work as janitors, ushers, parking attendants, and ballpark security agents.

Concession workers do belong to the union Unite Here. However, game-day employees could be represented by many different unions, and they can be hired by a third party or brought on directly by the team.

Dodgers concession workers are employed by Levy Restaurants, and Angels concession workers are employed by Legends. Both companies have told their workers to file for unemployment, Unite Here members told the Los Angeles Times.

The stimulus bill, which was signed into law last week, adds an additional $600 per week to unemployment compensation for up to four months.

“Our ballpark employees are some of the most valuable members of our Angels family,” team spokeswoman Marie Garvey told the newspaper. “We are diligently working through various plans with the intention of helping them through these difficult and unprecedented times.”

Neither the Dodgers nor Levy Restaurants have not commented on this issue.