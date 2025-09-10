Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson apologizes for pushing fan who hit his helmet during Ravens loss: 'Just chill next time'

The fan was banned indefinitely from all NFL stadiums after hitting Jackson's and DeAndre Hopkins' helmets

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson apologized for pushing a fan, who slapped his helmet following a touchdown in the 41-40 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. 

The fan has since been banned indefinitely from NFL stadiums after hitting both Jackson and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who caught a one-handed touchdown on his first reception with the Ravens. Hopkins was leading a celebration of the six points he had just scored, when the fan slapped both of their helmets. 

While Hopkins didn’t retaliate, Jackson shoved the fan, but he is remorseful. 

Lamar Jackson in the playoffs

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson warms up before an AFC wild-card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. (Mitch Stringer/Imagn Images)

"Just chill next time," Jackson said at Ravens practice on Wednesday in a message to the fan, via ESPN. "You can talk trash and stuff but keep your hands to yourself.

"It just happened. I got pushed. I’m like, what? I wasn’t even thinking about me being out there on the field. My apologies to him."

While the Bills mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter, the fan had already been thrown out of Highmark Stadium. Then, it was reported Monday that the fan had been banned from all NFL stadiums, including the Bills’.

Lamar Jackson throws in warm ups

Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson warms up before the Dallas Cowboys game on Aug. 16, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Jackson added that he hasn’t heard from the NFL about any potential discipline from his actions, although he did have conversations with Ravens GM Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh, per ESPN

"As far as I can tell, we’re at a real good spot with that," Harbaugh said about Jackson’s situation. 

This wasn’t the only fan incident at the Bills’ home opener on Sunday, as Derrick Henry’s 46-yard score led to someone throwing a frozen water bottle that almost hit the running back in the end zone.

Jackson and the Ravens looked like they were headed to victory on the road to kick off the 2025 NFL season, but that all went away in the fourth quarter as Josh Allen and the Bills fought back to win on a walk-off field goal. 

Lamar Jackson smiles on field

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens watches the preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on Aug. 23, 2025, in Landover, Maryland. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Jackson finished the game 14-of-19 for 209 yards and two passing touchdowns, while also rushing for 70 yards on six attempts with one touchdown on the ground as well. Henry leads the NFL in rushing after his night of 169 yards and two touchdowns.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

