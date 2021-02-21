Expand / Collapse search
Djokovic tops Medvedev in Australian Open final for 18th Grand Slam title

Medvedev also had won his past 12 matches against Top 10 opponents

Associated Press
Novak Djokovic has beaten Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 to win his ninth Australian Open championship and 18th Grand Slam title.

The No. 1-seeded Djokovic has won the trophy three years in a row at Melbourne Park.

OSAKA TOPS BRADY AT AUSTRALIAN OPEN FOR 4TH GRAND SLAM TITLE

He has won six of the last 10 major tournaments overall and his total of 18 Slams moves him within two of the men’s record of 20 shared by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after winning a point against Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.(Associated Press)

The No. 4-seeded Medvedev was trying to collect his first Grand Slam title Sunday.

But Djokovic used superb serving and his usual baseline excellence to end the Russian’s 20-match winning streak.

Medvedev also had won his past 12 matches against Top 10 opponents.