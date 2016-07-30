Djokovic advances, Raonic falls in Toronto quarterfinals

next Image 1 of 3

Milos Raonic couldn't hide his disappointment.

The fourth-seeded Canadian used the word repeatedly when answering questions after a 6-4, 6-4 loss to France's Gael Monfils on Friday night in the Rogers Cup quarterfinals.

"Disappointment is the right word," Raonic said. "In tennis, unless you're the guy winning the tournaments most of the weeks, which there's very few guys that are doing that, you're losing quite a bit. So it's very important to make the most of those, try to learn, try to be better from those situations. That's my next objective."

The 10th-seeded Monfils will face top-ranked Novak Djokovic on Saturday at York University's Aviva Centre. Djokovic beat fifth-seeded Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic 7-6 (6), 6-4.

"He's playing great tennis at the moment," said Djokovic, 11-0 against Monfils. "He won Washington. He's been playing more or less every day for the last couple of weeks. He's feeling confident on the court."

In the other quarterfinals, second-seeded Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland topped South Africa's Kevin Anderson 6-1, 6-3, and third-seeded Kei Nishikori of Japan beat Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Raonic had the crowd's full support, with the chair umpire repeatedly having to ask the fans to quiet down. Even still, fans would call out "Let's go Milos!" or chant MI-LOS RAO-NIC clap, clap, clap-clap-clap after every game and most points. The boisterous crowd helped Monfils as well, though. He said before the match that he always loves a packed stadium, even if the fans aren't supporting him.

"I play Davis Cup outside (of France)," Monfils said. "It's the same feeling, you know, either way. I think I'm a guy always pumped up. Any energy, I take it. Even if it's for me or not for me, I take it."

Raonic lost the Wimbledon final to Andy Murray this year after becoming the first Canadian man to make the finals of a Grand Slam tournament. No Canadian man has won the Rogers Cup — previously the Canadian Open — since Robert Bedard in 1958.

Djokovic beat the fifth-seeded Berdych for the 12th straight time and is 25-2 against the Czech player. The 29-year-old Serb won the event that rotates between Toronto and Montreal in 2007, 2011 and 2012.

Djokovic has six victories this year, two in Grand Slam events at the Australian and French opens.