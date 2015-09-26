Division II Shorter edges Southeast Missouri 26-21

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) B.J. McCoy scored on a three-yard run late in the game as Shorter rallied with two scores in the final quarter to upend Southeast Missouri 26-21 and break a nine-game losing streak on Saturday.

Southeast Missouri (1-3) had a final chance and drove to the Shorter 29-yard line after Tremane McCullough raced for 53 yards, but the Redhawks failed to convert on fourth down and turned the ball over with three minutes left.

Division II Shorter (1-2), with a fourth-down conversion, ran out the clock.

McCoy also scored on a 37-yard run, compiling a career-high 159 yards. Shorter rushed for 300 yards and Aaron Bryant passed for 109, competing six of eight. The Hawks had lost nine straight over the last two seasons.

Southeast Missouri lost starting tailback DeMichael Jackson to a season-ending ACL tear suffered last week against Indiana State. McCullough, in his first start, rushed for a career-high 166 yards.

