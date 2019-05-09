Arizona Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley elated over royal baby, hopes to be invited to child's birthday

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Archie Bradley was especially excited about the big debut of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s newborn son Wednesday.

When Bradley heard that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex named their child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, he expressed his joy on social media and said he would be on the lookout for an invitation to the baby’s first birthday party.

“LET’S GO! Young Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor!!! Young man with a strong name and by looks of of the price (sic), will have strong beard game!!” Bradley wrote. “Congrats @RoyalFamily on the blessing! I’ll be looking out for invite to the 1st Bday Party!”

Bradley, who owns a 4.50 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 14 games this season, also responded to celebrities who were tweeting about the new royal.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan revealed their child’s name in an Instagram post.

Mountbatten-Windsor is a surname used by some members of the royal family.

The couple did not choose an aristocratic title for the baby, who is not a prince but could have been given a title with "Lord" before his first name.

