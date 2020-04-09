Ex-NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant compares Grizzlies' rookie to Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant praised Memphis Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant on Twitter Wednesday, making a comparison to Allen Iverson and the late Kobe Bryant.

The three-time Pro Bowler commended Morant, 20, in a tweet, saying that the rookie would “soon be the face” of the league despite his first season in the NBA coming to a sudden halt in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“You different....will soon be the face of the NBA league..watch...you play like you belong there @JaMorant,” the tweet read.

Bryant continued his praise, even comparing the former Murray State point guard to a mix of the great Kobe Bryant and 11-time All-Star Allen Iverson.

“Remind of AI + Kobe = @JaMorant”

Morant shared his appreciation on Twitter with a simple post: “LOVE.”

At 6-foot-3, 174 pounds, Morant averaged 17.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 59 games and was favored for the NBA Rookie of the Year award before the season was suspended on March 11.