Kansas City Chiefs

Devon Wylie, former NFL player for Chiefs and Titans, dead at 35

Wylie was a 3rd-team All-American at Fresno State

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Devon Wylie, a former NFL wide receiver who played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans, has died, his family and his alma mater Fresno State said Tuesday. He was 35.

Fresno State made the announcement of Wylie’s death on X.

Devon Wylie vs Packers

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Devon Wylie, #19, watches play on the sidelines during the second half of the game against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, Aug. 29, 2013. (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

"Forever a Bulldog," the school’s football account wrote. "Our thoughts are with the Wylie family during this difficult time."

Former teammates told KFSN-TV that Wylie had died. Wylie’s brother, Doug, also confirmed his brother’s passing on social media, according to the station.

"I can’t believe this but that said this is a tremendous loss," Fresno State special teams coordinator John Baxter wrote on X. "Being someone’s Coach is a blessing beyond words and a hardwired lifetime relationship. This is a tragic loss beyond words. What a great Bulldog, brother, son and teammate. We love you Devon Wylie! Bulldog Born…"

A cause of death was not given.

Devon Wylie in 2011

Devon Wylie, #7 of the Fresno State Bulldogs, tries to slip past Graham Stoddard, #38 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, during their game at Memorial Stadium Sept. 10, 2011 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Wylie was a standout receiver and special teams player at Fresno State. He had 98 receptions for 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had two punt-return touchdowns in his senior season, earning him a third-team All-American selection before he decided to turn pro.

The Chiefs selected Wylie in the fourth round of the 2012 draft. He appeared in six games for the Chiefs and returned five punts for 26 yards and nine kick returns for 191 yards. He also had six catches for 53 yards.

He was released before the start of the 2013 season and bounced around a few practice squads before signing with the Titans. He made two appearances for the Titans.

Devon Wylie in 2012

Devon Wylie, #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs, is shown during training camp on July 28, 2012. (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

From 2013 to 2015, Wylie spent more time on several teams’ practice squads but never appeared in an NFL game again. He spent nearly two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League in 2016 and 2017.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.