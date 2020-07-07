Detroit Tigers: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook

The Detroit Tigers had the worst record in the majors last season and will look to try to turn around their losing ways in a coronavirus pandemic-shortened season.

Detroit was 47-114 last season – the worst record they’ve had as a franchise since going 43-119 in 2003. There is some hope for the Tigers going into the new season.

The Tigers signed Cameron Maybin, C.J. Cron, Jonathan Schoop and Austin Romine in the offseason to help bolster their lineup and added Ivan Nova to the pitching rotation.

Detroit could even give No. 1 pick Spencer Torkelson sometime during the season. He was known to pack a serious punch at Arizona State and if needed he could be called on to do the same thing during the sprint to the finish this season.

The Tigers lost Jordan Zimmermann for most of the season with an injured forearm. Daniel Norris' status remains uncertain, though the team's website projects him to be in the rotation.

In a tough AL Central, the Tigers are certainly going to have a tough time trying to get wins.

Through 60 games last season, the team was 23-37.

2019 finish: 5th AL Central

2019 record: 47-114

Manager: Ron Gardenhire

Projected Starters

C: Austin Romine

1B: C.J. Cron

2B: Jonathan Schoop

3B: Jeimer Candelario

SS: Niko Goodrum

OF: Christin Stewart

OF: JaCoby Jones

OF: Cameron Maybin

DH: Miguel Cabrera

Projected Rotation/Closer

SP: Matthew Boyd

SP: Spencer Turnbull

SP: Ivan Nova

SP: Daniel Norris

SP: Michael Fulmer

CL: Joe Jimenez

