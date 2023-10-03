Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL

Details emerge from plane crash that killed Super Bowl champion Russ Francis

Francis was 70 years old

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion Russ Francis was one of two people who died in a plane crash over the weekend in New York.

A federal investigator said Tuesday the plane's engine lost power shortly after takeoff, leading to the crash.

The plane then turned around in an attempt to land safely, but National Transportation Safety Board investigator Todd Gunther said the plane hit a berm at the end of a runway and fell about 30 feet into a ravine.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Russ Francis at Candlestick

Russ Francis of the San Francisco 49ers warms up on the sideline during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Candlestick Park Nov. 15, 1987, in San Francisco. (George Rose/Getty Images)

Gunther said the investigative team will be working in Lake Placid until Friday to gather material for a preliminary report on the crash. A subsequent final factual report will include analysis and a probable cause for the crash.

Francis' plane was one of two slated to fly for a scenic photo shoot in the Adirondack Mountains. 

The former New England Patriots tight end was the organization’s first-round pick in 1975 and played for the team until 1980. He was a Pro Bowler for three straight seasons between 1977-1979 and won the 1983 Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers.

He returned to New England in 1987 and retired the year after.

Russ Francis in 1980

New England Patriots player Russ Francis smiles during a press conference Feb. 11, 1980, at Boston Garden. (AP Photo/File)

GENO SMITH RIPS GIANTS PLAYER FOR 'DIRTY PLAY' THAT INJURED QUARTERBACK

"Russ was a fan favorite throughout his playing career," Patriots team owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. "He was a dynamic player on the field who had an even bigger personality off it. He knew no boundaries, pushed the limits and lived his life to the fullest."

Russ Francis tackled

Linebackers Carl Banks (58) and Harry Carson (53) of the New York Giants tackle tight end Russ Francis (81) of the San Francisco 49ers as defensive back Herb Welch (27) of the Giants pursues the play during a 1986 playoff game at Giants Stadium Jan. 4, 1987, in East Rutherford, N.J. (George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Francis was the president of Lake Placid Airways, which runs charter and scenic flights in upstate New York. He had been a pilot for nearly 50 years and had run a charter service in Hawaii, according to the airline’s website.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.