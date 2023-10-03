Geno Smith rips Giants player for 'dirty play' that injured quarterback

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith had to leave Monday night's game against the New York Giants with a knee injury that came from what he described as a "dirty play."

In the second quarter, Smith was running toward the sideline when he was taken down from behind by Giants linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

The tackle resulted in Simmons landing on the back of Smith's legs while he was running forward, and the quarterback had to be separated from Giants safety Xavier McKinney after the play.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Smith missed the next two series — one of which netted a Seattle touchdown with Drew Lock under center — before returning for the remainder of the 24-3 victory over Big Blue at MetLife Stadium, a venue which Smith used to call home as a member of the New York Jets.

The quarterback was asked what happened to him after the victory on the ESPN broadcast — and he was blunt in response.

"A dirty play. Dirty play," Smith said, via CBS Sports. "You guys can see it. It was a dirty play. It's no place in this sport for that and hopefully something happens, but other than that, the grace of God allowed me to come back into this game, and I'm happy to be back out there."

"I just don't respect that type of stuff," he continued. "There's no need for that type of stuff. It's a hard-fought game out there. We're all battling, but there's no need to take shots at guys running out of bounds on the sideline."

THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: BOBBY THOMSON'S 'SHOT HEARD ‘ROUND THE WORLD,' TOM BRADY SURPASSES DREW BREES

Simmons defended the tackle — there were no flags on the play.

"We playing football. He's mad he got hit? What do most quarterbacks do when they don't want to get hit? They go down," Simmons said in post-game comments. "I don't really know what else to tell him about that."

The loss was a crusher for the G-Men, who fell to 1-3 on the season with the powerful Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills up next on their schedule, with both matchups on the road. The Giants have been outscored 94-15 in games not played against the Arizona Cardinals, a contest in which at one point they trailed by 21 points.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for the Seahawks, they improved their record to 3-1 on the season and are hoping to make their second-consecutive postseason with Smith at the helm, following cutting ties with nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson prior to the 2022 season.