Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cleveland Browns
Published

Deshaun Watson talks possibility of DeAndre Hopkins joining him in Cleveland: 'We’d love to have him'

The Cardinals released Hopkins last week

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 30 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

DeAndre Hopkins is going to have plenty of suitors after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals last week following three years with the Cards.

One team that could make sense for the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver is the Cleveland Browns given his rapport with quarterback Deshaun Watson. The two played together seven years as members of the Houston Texans.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

DeAndre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson

DeAndre Hopkins (10) and Deshaun Watson (4) of the Houston Texans prior to the start of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park Sept. 22, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Watson spoke about the possibility Tuesday.

"Me and D-Hop, we just naturally talk. We’ve been talking since the Houston days, and whenever he was in Arizona, we were always talking," the star quarterback said at a charity team golf outing, via The Plain-Dealer of Cleveland.

"He’s always been a brother of mine since I was coming out of high school. Our connection, our relationship has always been great. And I know there’s a lot of things swirling around in the media about him possibly coming to Cleveland. For me, my answer to that is, of course, we’d love to have him.

EX-JETS RUNNING BACK LE’VEON BELL RIPS FORMER COACH ADAM GASE, ADMITS TO MARIJUANA USE BEFORE NFL GAMES

DeAndre Hopkins makes a catch

DeAndre Hopkins (10) of the Arizona Cardinals makes a catch in front of David Long Jr. (22) of the Los Angeles Rams during a 27-17 win at SoFi Stadium Nov. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Harry How/Getty Images)

"He knows that. We have a lot of connections, but it’s kind of out my range of things of trying to coordinate things. All I can do is make a call and see what happens and let (general manager Andrew Berry) do the rest."

Hopkins’ best season came in 2018. He had 115 catches for 1,572 yards and 11 touchdowns with the Texans. In 2017, he led the NFL with 13 touchdown catches.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski also addressed the potential of adding Hopkins.

"I really, really like our wide receiver room," he said. "I love the guys that are in there. Andrew and his crew are always looking at every avenue, so I won’t comment specifically on the player other than to say that I really like our roster."

Deshaun Watson at Browns camp

Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus May 24, 2023, in Berea, Ohio. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Browns were 7-10 last season. The team finished 14th in yards gained and 18th in points scored.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.