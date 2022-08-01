Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cleveland Browns
Published

Deshaun Watson ruling ignites social media, reaction pours in as quarterback faces six-game suspension

Watson recently settled with 23 of his 24 accusers

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was reportedly handed a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy after more than a dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct, prompting fierce backlash on social media over what is being perceived as a lenient ruling. 

Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson issued a 15-page conclusion that found Watson violated the policy, but there was not enough evidence to justify an indefinite suspension, ESPN reported.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson drops back to pass during an NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio, Friday, July 29, 2022.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson drops back to pass during an NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

The NFLPA released a statement Sunday night in anticipation of the ruling that it would stand by Robinson’s decision and urged the NFL to "do the same."

DESHAUN WATSON RECEIVES DISCIPLINE AFTER SEXUAL ASSAULT ACCUSATIONS: REPORTS

"A former federal judge – appointed jointly by the NFLPA and NFL – held a full and fair hearing, has read thousands of pages of investigative documents and reviewed arguments from both sides impartially," the statement read. "Every player, owner, business partner, and stakeholder deserves to know that our process is legitimate and will not be tarnished based on the whims of the League office." 

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, right, talks with quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio, Friday, July 29, 2022.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, right, talks with quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

"That is why, regardless of her decision, Deshaun and the NFLPA will stand by her ruling, and we call on the NFL to do the same." 

However, the reaction on social media was seemingly not a positive one – drawing comparisons to the NFL’s full-season suspension of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley and others. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Watson had recently settled 23 of the 24 lawsuits in Texas in which he was accused of sexual assault, according to the attorney representing the women. In July, the Houston Texans settled with 30 women after the team was accused of ignoring concerns and enabling Watson. Terms of the settlement remained confidential.​​

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the Cleveland Browns offseason workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 1, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. 

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the Cleveland Browns offseason workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 1, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.  (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NFL, which previously called for an indefinite suspension, could still appeal the ruling. 

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com