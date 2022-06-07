Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns
Published

Deshaun Watson's lawyers 'unable to respond' to 24th lawsuit against Browns quarterback

Deshaun Watson is now facing two dozen lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Deshaun Watson’s lawyers released a statement on the 24th lawsuit that was filed Monday against the Cleveland Browns quarterback accusing him of sexual misconduct.

A massage therapist in the latest suit filed in Texas said Watson got an erection in one of their sessions in 2020 and accused the NFL star of encouraging her to touch his penis, according to online court records. The lawsuit said Watson allegedly began to masturbate and ejaculated with some of his ejaculate getting on the accuser’s face and chest.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson calls a play at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea, Ohio, on May 25, 2022.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson calls a play at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea, Ohio, on May 25, 2022. (Ken Blaze-USA Today Sports)

Watson then paid the therapist and didn’t apologize, the lawsuit said. She would "quit massage therapy" after the incident with the quarterback, according to the suit.

Watson’s lawyer Rusty Hardin said they were "unable to respond to the new lawsuit at this time."

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea, Ohio, on May 25, 2022.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea, Ohio, on May 25, 2022. (Ken Blaze-USA Today Sports)

"Our legal team has not had time to investigate this new filing and had not heard her name until today. Deshaun continues to deny he did anything inappropriate with any of the plaintiffs," the statement read.

Watson faced his 23rd lawsuit last week. That suit said Watson exposed himself, touched the woman between her legs and requested that the woman have sex with him. As of last month, the NFL was still investigating the allegations against Watson. The quarterback avoided criminal charges in the cases.

The Browns acquired Watson in a blockbuster trade from the Houston Texans after one grand jury cleared him of any criminal wrongdoing.

Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns during the offseason workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 1, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. 

Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns during the offseason workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 1, 2022, in Berea, Ohio.  (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

He subsequently signed a five-year, $230 million contract extension.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.