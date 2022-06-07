Deshaun Watson's lawyers 'unable to respond' to 24th lawsuit against Browns quarterback

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Deshaun Watson’s lawyers released a statement on the 24th lawsuit that was filed Monday against the Cleveland Browns quarterback accusing him of sexual misconduct.

A massage therapist in the latest suit filed in Texas said Watson got an erection in one of their sessions in 2020 and accused the NFL star of encouraging her to touch his penis, according to online court records. The lawsuit said Watson allegedly began to masturbate and ejaculated with some of his ejaculate getting on the accuser’s face and chest.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Watson then paid the therapist and didn’t apologize, the lawsuit said. She would "quit massage therapy" after the incident with the quarterback, according to the suit.

Watson’s lawyer Rusty Hardin said they were "unable to respond to the new lawsuit at this time."

ATTORNEY FOR BROWNS’ DESHAUN WATSON SAYS ‘HAPPY ENDINGS’ ARE NOT A CRIME, CLARIFIES REMARKS

"Our legal team has not had time to investigate this new filing and had not heard her name until today. Deshaun continues to deny he did anything inappropriate with any of the plaintiffs," the statement read.

Watson faced his 23rd lawsuit last week. That suit said Watson exposed himself, touched the woman between her legs and requested that the woman have sex with him. As of last month, the NFL was still investigating the allegations against Watson. The quarterback avoided criminal charges in the cases.

The Browns acquired Watson in a blockbuster trade from the Houston Texans after one grand jury cleared him of any criminal wrongdoing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He subsequently signed a five-year, $230 million contract extension.