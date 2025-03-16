Deshaun Watson announces engagement to longtime girlfriend Jilly Anais

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson took to social media on Sunday to announce that he and longtime girlfriend, Jilly Anais, have gotten engaged.

In a joint post on Instagram, the couple shared a photo showing off Anais’ impressive ring.

The caption read: "Mrs. Watson Loading…"

Watson commented "MORE GLORY" on the post.

The news comes amid uncertainty regarding Watson’s future with the Browns.

After rupturing his right Achilles tendon for the second time in three months, it remains unclear if Watson will miss out on the entire 2025 season. He was initially injured during an October game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but he later ruptured his Achilles for a second time in January.

Earlier this month, the Browns reworked Watson’s contract to clear more cap space before the start of the new league year. According to the Associated Press, the restructuring cleared up nearly $36 million in cap space.

It was the second time in three months that the team restructured his lucrative contract.

Watson was acquired by the Browns in 2022 after he signed a fully guaranteed $230 million contract. But the 29-year-old quarterback has only appeared in 19 games for the team after he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in 2023 and an Achilles tendon injury this past season.

Cleveland appeared to continue making moves at the quarterback position after acquiring Kenny Pickett in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles last week. They also hosted free agent Russell Wilson last week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.